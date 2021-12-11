Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 162.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Amundi purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $160,433,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 212.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,812,000 after buying an additional 742,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $35,424,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $26,165,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $20,115,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.16. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.34 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

