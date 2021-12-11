Harbour Energy’s (HBR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 20.75 ($0.28).

Shares of HBR stock opened at GBX 351.80 ($4.67) on Friday. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 284 ($3.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 454 ($6.02). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 377.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 290.54. The company has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In other news, insider Anne Stevens acquired 30,000 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.30) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($159,130.09). Also, insider Alan M. Ferguson acquired 7,102 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £24,999.04 ($33,150.83).

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

