Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harbour Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Harbour Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

HBRIY stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

