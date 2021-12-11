Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Earns Sell Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 27 ($0.36) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HMSO. Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 32.66 ($0.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.35. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

