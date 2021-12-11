Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.0% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total transaction of $41,121,162.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,510,361 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,973.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,888.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,751.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

