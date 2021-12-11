Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,088 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 66.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 47.0% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in NVIDIA by 83.5% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,068 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $301.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.06, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.