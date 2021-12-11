Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Watsco by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Watsco by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 1.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WSO opened at $309.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.72 and a 52-week high of $317.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.03.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

