Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,967 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 1.7% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $55,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.15.

TJX opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.