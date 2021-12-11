Gulden Market Capitalization Tops $8.68 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $8.68 million and approximately $84,111.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.01 or 0.00317445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007662 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 556,791,357 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

