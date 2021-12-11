Guggenheim Lowers Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) to Neutral

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.

KHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.70.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.56%.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 32.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5,994.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

