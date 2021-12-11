Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 750.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 25.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,395 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 75,441 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Groupon by 9.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $59,108,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Groupon by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,142 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the second quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Groupon by 122.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,817 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRPN opened at $22.34 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRPN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

