Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at KeyCorp

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Greif from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.17.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average of $63.40. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Greif has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Greif will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Greif by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Greif by 2.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Greif by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Greif by 4.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Greif by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

