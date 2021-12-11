Gregory M. Glenn Sells 8,250 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,403,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total value of $271,309.22.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $166.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after purchasing an additional 777,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,107,000 after purchasing an additional 74,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,873,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

