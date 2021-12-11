Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $386.18 Million

Analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will report sales of $386.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $373.49 million and the highest is $405.30 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $254.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.01 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 84.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRBK traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.89. 669,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,230. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

