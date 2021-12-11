Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.32) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Monday, November 29th.

LON GGP opened at GBX 14.10 ($0.19) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.69. The stock has a market cap of £570.56 million and a P/E ratio of -141.00. Greatland Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 12.91 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 38.50 ($0.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

