Graviton (GTON) Price Tops $1.39 on Exchanges

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 11th. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and $24,119.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graviton has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002886 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00056288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.97 or 0.08245722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00080665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,360.43 or 1.00268838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

