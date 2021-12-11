GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will report $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. GoPro posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. GoPro has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $45,119.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 614,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,383. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in GoPro by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in GoPro by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

