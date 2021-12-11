Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 59,542 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 95.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 292,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 87,897 shares during the period.

EFAX opened at $83.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.79. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $75.30 and a 52 week high of $87.58.

