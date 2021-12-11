Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,023 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Energous worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Energous during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Energous during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energous during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Energous by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Energous by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the period. 14.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energous alerts:

WATT opened at $1.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.18. Energous Co. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 91.96% and a negative net margin of 6,357.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 18,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,041.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 15,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $28,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,978 shares of company stock valued at $67,435 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Energous Profile

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.