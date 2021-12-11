Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $237,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,945 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EWD opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $49.46.

