Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,755 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Clarim Acquisition were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarim Acquisition by 41.0% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 515,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Clarim Acquisition by 238.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 79,501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Clarim Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

