Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 14,661 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,036,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 102,277 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Knott David M increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 304,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 32,077 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 11.70. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVDL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

