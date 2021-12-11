Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 13,784 Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 716,078 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Contango Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $6.94.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 28.38% and a positive return on equity of 58.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.93 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Contango Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Douglas W. Schnitzer bought 317,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $968,451.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

