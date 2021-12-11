Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) Trading Down 0.4%

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.90 and last traded at $39.06. 82,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 205,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,719,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,886,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $962,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

