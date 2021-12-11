Goldcoin (GLC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $40,799.00

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $40,799.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.00314806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Goldcoin

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,760,328 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

