Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 4.87% of Goal Acquisitions worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Shares of Goal Acquisitions stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

