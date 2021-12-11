Gnosis Market Cap Hits $645.38 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $428.94 or 0.00884352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gnosis has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $645.38 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00039560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.11 or 0.00208469 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.