Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 34 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,643,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 234.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

NYSE NOC opened at $371.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.17. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

