Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 139.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 67,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 39,444 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 202,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 19.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 36.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.33 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

