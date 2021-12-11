Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $392,000 in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth $209,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $68.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.76. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $54.76 and a 12 month high of $68.55.

