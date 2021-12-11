Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $134.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $139.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.72.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

