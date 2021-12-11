Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 2,652 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,894,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,356,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,093,000 after purchasing an additional 312,138 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 623,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $265,000.

Shares of GSIE opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

