Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Mondelez International by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 90,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,246,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.89. The stock has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $52,311,320.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,222,062 shares of company stock valued at $199,777,148 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.