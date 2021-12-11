Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 422 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.