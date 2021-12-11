Ghost Market Capitalization Hits $3.53 Million (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $88,481.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ghost has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00039409 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00207543 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

