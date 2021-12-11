Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CEO Sells $169,980.00 in Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Phillip Eyler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 6th, Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $173,900.00.
NASDAQ:THRM opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.65. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $60.25 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.32.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 230.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after acquiring an additional 493,232 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 37.8% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,009,000 after acquiring an additional 335,895 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Gentherm by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 124,238 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the third quarter worth about $8,711,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gentherm by 55.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on THRM. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.
About Gentherm
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
