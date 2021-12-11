Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CEO Sells $169,980.00 in Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phillip Eyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $173,900.00.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.65. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $60.25 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 230.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after acquiring an additional 493,232 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 37.8% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,009,000 after acquiring an additional 335,895 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Gentherm by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 124,238 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the third quarter worth about $8,711,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gentherm by 55.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THRM. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

