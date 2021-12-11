Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $75.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GCO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average of $60.86. The stock has a market cap of $964.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.13. Genesco has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 627.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,306,000 after purchasing an additional 559,545 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Genesco by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

