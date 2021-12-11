General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Lowered by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,566 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,970,000 after acquiring an additional 210,526 shares in the last quarter.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

GE opened at $96.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.44, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

