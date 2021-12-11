Gems (GEM) Trading 7.3% Lower This Week

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gems has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $368,355.18 and $28,094.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00040834 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.41 or 0.00210232 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (GEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

