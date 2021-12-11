Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 491.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.85%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LUMN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

