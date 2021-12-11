Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.11. The stock had a trading volume of 745,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,503. Garmin has a 12 month low of $113.59 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.97 and its 200 day moving average is $153.37.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Garmin by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.