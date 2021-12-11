GAMB Market Cap Reaches $8.94 Million (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 11th. During the last week, GAMB has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a total market cap of $8.94 million and $65,479.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00040572 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007023 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GMB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

