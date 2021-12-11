Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $161.29

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.29 ($2.14) and traded as high as GBX 187.90 ($2.49). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 185.10 ($2.45), with a volume of 161,506 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GFRD shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.58) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.05) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.05) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The stock has a market cap of £212.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 184.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 161.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This is an increase from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.20. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

About Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

