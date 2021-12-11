Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Shares of NASDAQ GLTO opened at $2.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. Galecto has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galecto will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLTO. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Galecto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $874,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Galecto by 159.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Galecto during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

