G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.650-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77 billion-$2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.

GIII stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in G-III Apparel Group stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.