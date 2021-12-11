FY2022 EPS Estimates for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Cut by KeyCorp

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conn’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $556.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.50.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

