FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.28). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

RXRX opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 30,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10,063.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 70,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,285,000 after buying an additional 65,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $272,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,436 shares of company stock valued at $713,624 in the last quarter.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

