FY2021 EPS Estimates for Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Lowered by Raymond James

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Trevali Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TV. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.24.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at C$1.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$152.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.32 and a 52-week high of C$2.75.

Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

