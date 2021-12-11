FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Issued By Raymond James

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.82. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.47 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

