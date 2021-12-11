Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BHAT opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

